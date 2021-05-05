Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu seeks Green Party nomination for the Dublin Bay South by-election

A selection convention will be held by the local group where they would vote on which candidate to endorse.

DUBLIN LORD MAYOR and Green Party Chair Hazel Chu has today announced that she will be seeking a nomination for the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Green Party Councillor Claire Byrne has already confirmed that she will seek a nomination. Byrne currently sits on Dublin City Council.

In a statement, Chu said she is running for selection convention for the Greens and doesn’t plan to run as an Independent or for any other party.

“I hope to represent the local Green party in the upcoming by election. As someone who achieved 33% of the vote in my constituency in the 2019 local elections and as current Lord Mayor of Dublin, I believe I can run a competitive campaign for the Dublin Bay South seat and for the party.

“I look forward to the selection convention and to the decision by my local group,” she said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, Chu said her party leader Eamon Ryan told her to “go for it”.

Chu said she wants the opportunity to tackle various challenges – such as homelessness – on a national front.

If the selection convention chooses another candidate, Chu said she will support the candidate.

While there is clear Fine Gael support in the constituency, Chu said she thinks she can pull in a good vote for the Greens in the area.