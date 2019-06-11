This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Storm injures several people as hail falls 'like gunshots' in southern Germany

The storm was one of several to strike Germany yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 12:50 PM
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

A NUMBER OF people in Germany have been injured after hail fell “like gunshots” in the southern region of Bavaria on Monday.

Deutsche Welle reports that emergency services received hundreds of calls after hailstones the size of tennis balls fell on people, houses and cars in the region.

The storm was one of several to strike Germany yesterday, when heavy rain flooded homes and highways across the country.

In Bavaria, one witness told the DPA Agency that chunks of ice fell “like gunshots”, and that they left roof tiles on local streets and sheared branches and leaves from trees.

Locals in the region also shared images and videos of the storm on social media.

Experts said the storms could continue on Tuesday, with hail of up to 5cm in diameter and 120 km/h winds forecast for Berlin later today.

