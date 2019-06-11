Storm injures several people as hail falls 'like gunshots' in southern Germany

A NUMBER OF people in Germany have been injured after hail fell “like gunshots” in the southern region of Bavaria on Monday.

Deutsche Welle reports that emergency services received hundreds of calls after hailstones the size of tennis balls fell on people, houses and cars in the region.

The storm was one of several to strike Germany yesterday, when heavy rain flooded homes and highways across the country.

In Bavaria, one witness told the DPA Agency that chunks of ice fell “like gunshots”, and that they left roof tiles on local streets and sheared branches and leaves from trees.

Locals in the region also shared images and videos of the storm on social media.

Experts said the storms could continue on Tuesday, with hail of up to 5cm in diameter and 120 km/h winds forecast for Berlin later today.