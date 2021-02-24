Gardaí arrest two people following reopening of hair salon in Balbriggan

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and woman today after a hair salon in Balbriggan opened up in defiance of Covid lockdown rules.

C and N Beauty Rooms opened up to the public yesterday but was shut down a short while later by officers. Its owner said she opened her premises as “she needs to put food on the table”.

She had been warned that she could be arrested if she reopened her doors again today.

There was a large garda presence outside the salon this morning as activists turned out to support the salon’s owner.

Videos shared on social media showed several garda patrol cars as well as a public order van outside the salon.

Gardaí confirmed that two people were arrested.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A spokesman said: “Gardaí arrested a woman, aged in her 40s, and a man, aged in his 50s, in Balbriggan this morning for breaches of the Health Act 1947 as amended.”