Hope for hairdressers as NPHET meet to consider acceleration of government road map

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH Emergency Team (NPHET) will today consider whether hairdressers can reopen early, the two metre social distancing rule, and when weddings can take place.

The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and his team are meeting to advise the government on what should be in Phase Three and Phase Four of the roadmap for easing the lockdown.

In recent weeks, it was confirmed that there will only be four phases, rather than five, meaning that some measures will be fast-tracked.

Government sources have said they are hopeful that the date at which hairdressers can reopen, which is currently set for 20 July, will be moved forward.

However, the final decision will be based on NPHET’s public health advice today.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation published guidelines recently which it says would allow hair salons to reopen safely in Phase Three, which is due on 29 June.

There are over 100 specific recommendations within the document to safeguard staff and customers.

Earlier this week, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said she had a “good conversation” with representatives from the hairdressing, barbers and beauty sectors.

She said a lot of work had been put in by the sector to develop protocols to ensure they can reopen and operate safely, once public health advice allows.

It is believed that NPHET will be taking all the factors into account before making their recommendation to government.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Sam McConkey told LMFM today that hairdressers should be allowed to open under Phase Three on 29 June, once masks are worn and hygiene standards are maintained.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris said:

“I would like to see the hairdressers open as quickly as possible. However, I will not on the floor of the Dáil pre-empt what NPHET might advise government on tomorrow.”

He said NPHET will advise government as to what might fit in phase 3 and phase 4 today.

“It is then for government to make its decision. I hope government will be in a position to decide on the remaining phases and therefore provide the direct answer on Friday. That is my hope,” he said.

NPHET will also be considering the protocols in place for reopening pubs, taking into consideration the HSPC advice and Fáilte Ireland guidelines which state that the two metre rule can be reduced to one metre for some areas of the hospitality sector.

Pubs will be permitted to reduce the two metre social distancing rule to one metre when they reopen if the length of a customer’s stay is restricted to two hours, it was confirmed last night.

Weddings and the number of people that are allowed to attend ceremonies will also be considered today.

Health Minister Simon Harris asked NPHET to carry out a body of work on weddings so as to provide clarity to brides and grooms who are trying to plan their big day.

Last month, the minister said it is “highly unlikely” 100 people would be allowed at a wedding by July.

According to the government roadmap out of lockdown, small weddings would be permitted by Phase Four which is due to begin on 20 July. However, the chief medical officer has confirmed that weddings will be an issue taken into consideration when discussing the amalgamation of the phases.

The minister said he hoped to be in a position to provide clarity on a number of issues then.