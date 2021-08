Tsunami alert issued after powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti

The earthquake's epicentre was about 8km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes.

A POWERFUL 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, causing several deaths and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake.

The epicentre of the quake, which shook homes and sent people scrambling for protection, was about 100 miles (160 kilometres) by road from the centre of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince.

“Lots of homes are destroyed, people are dead and some are at the hospital,” Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epicenter, told AFP. “Everyone is in the street now and the shocks keep coming.”

The long, initial shock was felt in much of the Caribbean. It damaged schools as well as homes on Haiti’s southwestern peninsula, according to images from witnesses.



From location, magnitude and intensity of a quake, we estimate the distribution of strong shaking. @USGS maps that against population distribution to estimate losses. Today's M7.2 Haiti quake gave 130k people Intensity VII shaking, so losses will be highhttps://t.co/LqDyGTLfqr — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) August 14, 2021

“I can confirm there are deaths, but I don’t yet have an exact toll,” said Jerry Chandler, who heads the country’s civil protection agency.

Residents shared images on social media of the ruins of concrete buildings, including a church in which a ceremony was apparently underway on Saturday in the southwestern town of Les Anglais.

The USGS issued a tsunami warning, saying waves of up to three metres (nearly 10 feet) were possible along the coastline of Haiti, but it soon lifted the warning.

A magnitude-7.0 quake in January 2010 destroyed much of Port-au-Prince and nearby cities, killing more than 200,000 and injuring some 300,000 others.

More than 1.5 million Haitians were made homeless, leaving island authorities and the international humanitarian community with a colossal challenge in a country lacking either a land registry or building codes.

The quake destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, as well as administrative buildings and schools, not to mention 60 percent of Haiti’s health-care system.

The rebuilding of the country’s main hospital remains incomplete, and nongovernmental organisations have struggled to make up for the state’s many deficiencies.

The latest quake comes just over a month after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a team of gunmen, shaking a country already battling poverty, spiralling gang violence and Covid-19.