Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 15 December, 2019
US Hallmark TV channel pulls ads with brides kissing after conservative pressure

The controversy from the ads was a distraction, a spokeswoman for the channel said.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,864 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4934561
Image from the advertisement for a wedding-planning website.
Image: AP
Image from the advertisement for a wedding-planning website.
Image from the advertisement for a wedding-planning website.
Image: AP

THE HALLMARK TV channel in the United States has pulled ads for a wedding-planning website that featured two brides kissing at the altar following pressure from a conservative advocacy group.

The network, which is currently heavily focusing on Christmas programming, removed the ads because the controversy was a distraction, a spokeswoman said.

In one of the adverts for Zola, two brides stand at the altar and discuss whether their wedding would go more smoothly if they had used a planning site before sharing a kiss.

Molly Biwer, senior vice president for public affairs and communications at Hallmark, said: “The debate surrounding these commercials on all sides was distracting from the purpose of our network, which is to provide entertainment value.

“The Hallmark brand is never going to be divisive. We don’t want to generate controversy, we’ve tried very hard to stay out of it… we just felt it was in the best interest of the brand to pull them and not continue to generate controversy.”

There was immediate backlash against this decision on Twitter.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said: “Isn’t it almost 2020? What are you thinking? Please explain. We’re all ears.”

Biwer said a conservative group, One Million Moms, part of the American Family Association, had complained about the ads to Bill Abbott, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, Hallmark’s parent company.

A post on the group’s website said that Abbott “reported the advertisement aired in error”.

The group also wrote: “The call to our office gave us the opportunity to confirm the Hallmark Channel will continue to be a safe and family-friendly network.”

Zola had submitted six adverts, four of which featured a lesbian couple.

After Hallmark pulled those ads, but not two featuring only opposite-sex couples, Zola pulled its remaining ads, the company said.

“The only difference between the commercials that were flagged and the ones that were approved was that the commercials that did not meet Hallmark’s standards included a lesbian couple kissing,” said Mike Chi, Zola’s chief marketing officer.

“All kisses, couples and marriages are equal celebrations of love and we will no longer be advertising on Hallmark,” he said.

Actress Sandra Bernhard, who played one of the first openly bisexual characters on network TV in Roseanne also criticised Hallmark’s decision.

“All the groovy gay ladies I know won’t be watching your Christmas schlock,” she wrote, addressing Hallmark.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Read next:

