Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 29 October 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Shutterstock/otsphoto
Your Say
Poll: Will you be dressing up for Halloween this year?
Will you be donning a costume – or is it something you leave to the children these days?
374
3
9 minutes ago

HALLOWEEN HAPPENS IN the next few days (Wednesday, 31 October … it’s something of a tradition).

The big fans of the day will be gearing up for the week ahead and may have spent a lot of time and thought on dressing up in a Halloween-themed outfit at some stage this week or last.

Will you be dressing up this year – or is it something you leave to the children these days?


Poll Results:

No, leaving it to the children (125)
Yes I'll be dressing up (16)
I already dressing up for the occasion over the last few days (5)
I might. I'll see how I feel on the day (1)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     