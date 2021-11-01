#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 1 November 2021
Major decrease in fire brigade call outs in Dublin this Halloween

186 calls were made to Dublin Fire Brigade yesterday, down from over 480 last year.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 1 Nov 2021, 9:28 AM
Members of Dublin Fire Brigade extinguishing a bonfire in Rathfarnham
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE received 186 calls on Halloween yesterday, down from over 480 last year.

From midnight Saturday to midnight last night, Dublin Fire Brigade received calls reporting 186 fire-related incidents. Of these, 113 were fires related to Halloween. 

Last year, there were 415 fire-related calls, 323 were fires related to Halloween. 

Over the 24-hour period yesterday, the emergency ambulance service received 483 calls.

One person was injured by a firework exploding. 

Most fires required no intervention and there was limited anti-social behaviour towards firefighters and paramedics yesterday, Dublin City Council said in a statement. 

One fire appliance from the South City suffered damaged to its windscreen, but none of the crew were injured. 

“Inclement weather, members of the public playing their part and a significant waste removal campaign by local authorities all helped enormously with fire calls on Halloween night,” the Council said. 

“We would like to thank everyone who took a responsible approach to the Halloween celebrations and also took heed of our safety advice during the preceding month,” it said.

The Journal reported last month that gardaí have seen a marked decrease in the amount of illegal fireworks on Irish streets this year while Customs have increased the number of seizures.

The Halloween season normally sees large quantities of fireworks going off across Irish towns and cities from September onwards. 

However supply chain issues in the UK due to Brexit and the global supply crunch means that stocks there are down by as much as 70%, which has led to fewer being made available for purchase in Ireland illegally. 

