Tuesday 27 October 2020
Poll: Do you plan to watch some horror films this Halloween?

We may not be able to do many things like we usually would but we can still watch some horror films this Halloween.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 8:16 AM
Hocus Pocus is a popular Halloween-themed film for all ages.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LIKE ALMOST EVERYTHING this year, Halloween in 2020 will be a bit different from usual.

Large scale fancy-dress parties shouldn’t be happening under Level 5.

One thing we can still do, however, is watch some horror films. 

There’s plenty to choose from ranging between the child-friendly to the very scary ones available on streaming platforms and set to be shown on TV in the coming days.

So, this morning we’re asking you: Do you plan to watch some horror films this Halloween?


Poll Results:

Yes, loads (204)
No (201)
No interest (83)
I normally would but not this year (13)




About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

