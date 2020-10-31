The winners (and some other excellent entries) to our Just Eat pumpkin carving competition

OVER THE PAST week, hundreds and hundreds of our readers got creative for our Hallowe’en pumpkin carving competition.
The prize at stake was a Just Eat gift card and we can see that most of you had a lot of fun with this at home with loved ones.
The standard of entry was unbelievably high – we marveled at the ingenuity, creativity and skills.
It was incredibly difficult to pick a winner but here are the Top Five, and also some of the other truly excellent entries.
Winners
This is Fine by Joanna Melon
Want a Balloon by Daniel Lynch
Hallowe’en Scenes by Bob McKeogh
In Memory of Scooby by Cassie and Michael Lynch
Freddy Krueger, Pikachu, Jurgen Klopp and a Skull by John Griffith, John Jr (6) and Aisling (4)
The best of the rest
We would love to be able to show you all 500 entries, but here are just a few that our team loved as well.
