The winners (and some other excellent entries) to our Just Eat pumpkin carving competition

OVER THE PAST week, hundreds and hundreds of our readers got creative for our Hallowe’en pumpkin carving competition.

The prize at stake was a Just Eat gift card and we can see that most of you had a lot of fun with this at home with loved ones.

The standard of entry was unbelievably high – we marveled at the ingenuity, creativity and skills.

It was incredibly difficult to pick a winner but here are the Top Five, and also some of the other truly excellent entries.

Winners

This is Fine by Joanna Melon

Want a Balloon by Daniel Lynch

Hallowe’en Scenes by Bob McKeogh

In Memory of Scooby by Cassie and Michael Lynch

Freddy Krueger, Pikachu, Jurgen Klopp and a Skull by John Griffith, John Jr (6) and Aisling (4)

The best of the rest

We would love to be able to show you all 500 entries, but here are just a few that our team loved as well.

Ann Marie Walsh

Arianna Agnelli

Ciara Redmond

Emma Carr

Yu Na

Daniel Abbas (with his teacher and SNA)

Shannon Doyle

Shane Masterson

Sean Vaughan

Sean Boylan

Séadna Clancy

Saoirse Laird

Rebecca Kinsella

Niamh Coughlan

Nana Isa

Maeve Teehan

Luisa Byrne

Katy Fox

Jason Cross