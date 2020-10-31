#Open journalism No news is bad news

The winners (and some other excellent entries) to our Just Eat pumpkin carving competition

Your skills are remarkable.

By TheJournal.ie team Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 9:30 AM
OVER THE PAST week, hundreds and hundreds of our readers got creative for our Hallowe’en pumpkin carving competition. 

The prize at stake was a Just Eat gift card and we can see that most of you had a lot of fun with this at home with loved ones.

The standard of entry was unbelievably high – we marveled at the ingenuity, creativity and skills. 

It was incredibly difficult to pick a winner but here are the Top Five, and also some of the other truly excellent entries. 

Winners

This is Fine by Joanna Melon

Joanna Melon

Want a Balloon by Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lync

Hallowe’en Scenes by Bob McKeogh

Bob McKeogh

In Memory of Scooby by Cassie and Michael Lynch

Michael Walsh

Freddy Krueger, Pikachu, Jurgen Klopp and a Skull by John Griffith, John Jr (6) and Aisling (4) 

John Griffith 2

John Griffith

The best of the rest

We would love to be able to show you all 500 entries, but here are just a few that our team loved as well. 

Ann Marie Walsh Ann Marie Walsh

Arianna Agnelli Arianna Agnelli

Ciara Redmond Ciara Redmond

Emma Carr Emma Carr

Yu Na Yu Na

Sinead Abbas Daniel Abbas (with his teacher and SNA)

Shannon Doyle Shannon Doyle

Shane Masterson Shane Masterson

Sean Vaughan Sean Vaughan

Sean Boylan Sean Boylan

Seadna Clancy Séadna Clancy

Saoirse Laird Saoirse Laird

Rebecca Kinsella Rebecca Kinsella

 

Niamh Coughlan Niamh Coughlan

Nana Isa Nana Isa

Maeve Teehan Maeve Teehan

Luisa Byrne Luisa Byrne

Katy Fox Katy Fox

Jason Cross Jason Cross

TheJournal.ie team

