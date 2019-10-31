Expect a wet Halloween night if you're out trick-or-treating

A WET HALLOWEEN night is being forecast this evening with Met Éireann predicting patchy rain throughout the afternoon will spread to all areas later.

The rain is likely to start in the southwest where it will turn heavy before moving through the rest of the country.

Met Éireann has said that people going out trick-or-treating for Halloween might escape the worst of the heavy rain if they “go out just after dark”.

The rain is forecast to be heaviest in the north-east and the north of the country in the early part of the night with further spells of rain coming through in the early morning.

Drier weather is expected in Munster with rain in other areas clearing before dawn along with patches of mist and fog.

Temperatures this evening are forecast to stay relatively mild for Halloween and are not expected to fall below 8 to 12 degrees.

Some dry spells are being forecast for tomorrow but more showery rain is expected to push in from the Atlantic that will turn heavy and thundery in places.

Met Éireann’s Joanna Donnelly says that this is “ex-tropical rain” with warmer temperatures that will persist throughout the day.

The accumulation of a number of days of rain is expected to bring flooding in some parts by tomorrow evening.

Lowest temperatures of 2 or 3 degrees in the east and between 5 and 7 degrees in the north and west are being predicted.