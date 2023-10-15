Advertisement

Red Cross volunteers carry a body from a damaged house hit by Israeli shelling in the town of Chebaa, Lebanon
israel-hamas war
Israel strikes inside Lebanon after anti-tank missile fire
Hamas today claimed responsibility for two infiltrations from Lebanon.
THE ISRAELI ARMY said it is striking inside Lebanon today after anti-tank missile fire towards a border community, in the latest incident of cross-border shelling.

“Following the anti-tank missile fire in the area of Shtula, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) struck the origin of the fire with artillery fire,” the army said.

“Furthermore, additional anti-tank missile fire was carried out toward an IDF military post on the Lebanese border. In response, the IDF is currently striking in Lebanese territory.”

Hamas has claimed responsibility for two infiltrations from Lebanon to Israel that killed three of its fighters, as war rages between the Gaza-based militants and Israel.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said its members were “able… to blow up the border fence and… go forth inside occupied Palestine,” clashing with “the enemy”, whose planes targeted the fighters, killing three on Saturday.

Israeli forces on Saturday had said they killed several “terrorists” trying to cross from Lebanon.

In their statement, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades also claimed responsibility for an incident on Friday at the border when the group “advanced to go forth into occupied Palestine and was able to clash with the Zionist enemy army and withdraw peacefully,” on Friday.

Two Lebanese security sources had said on Friday that Israel shelled the southern Lebanon border region, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused “light damage” to the border barrier.

Mairead Maguire
