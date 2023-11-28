Hamas hands over released hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

HAMAS AND ISLAMIC Jihad fighters handed over several hostages today to the Red Cross in Gaza, an AFP journalist saw, as part of an exchange under the terms of an extended truce in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israeli hostages, all women, were handed over by masked and armed fighters, some from Hamas and others from Islamic Jihad, to Red Cross officials in Rafah near the border with Egypt, the journalist said.

Shortly afterwards, the Israeli military said in a statement that “based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 12 hostages – including 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals – are on their way toward Israeli territory”.

The release of the two foreign hostages came in addition to the release of the 10 Israelis under the terms of the deal.

