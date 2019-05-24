Irishman shot and killed by police in Germany

Police at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday.

AN IRISH MAN was fatally shot by German police in the city of Hamburg on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a woman contacted police and reported being threatened in her apartment in the Hausbruch area of the city. The woman was in the apartment with her young child.

Polizei Hamburg have said that when armed officers arrived at the scene the man approached them with a knife.

Police fired on the man and he was seriously injured. He subsequently died from his injuries.

The woman and her child were not injured in the incident and have been given support.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

A number of investigations are now underway into the incident.

District officers have begun investigations into the incident and the attack on police. An internal investigation is also underway into the use of police weapons.

Homicide officers are also investigating the incident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.