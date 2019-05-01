This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Car crashes through shopping centre leaving car suspended mid-air in Hamburg

Images from the scene showed the man’s car was left teetering on the edge of an upper story of the centre.

By AFP Wednesday 1 May 2019, 8:25 AM
41 minutes ago 4,784 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4614024

A PENSIONER HAD a lucky escape after crashing his car into a Shopping centre in the German city of Hamburg on Tuesday.

Images from the scene showed the man’s car was left teetering on the edge of an upper-story floor of the centre. 

The 85-year-old man drove the SUV vehicle up a flight of five stairs, smashed into closed glass doors and through the handbag department of a store, according to reports.

He then broke the glass barriers surrounding the atrium before finally stopping.

“For an unexplained reason, an elderly man drove his SUV through the main entrance of the mall before stopping right on the edge,” a spokesman for Hamburg firefighters said. 

Two people were taken to hospital following the incident but were not in serious condition.

“It could have ended much more dramatically. 50 centimetres further and the car would have fallen over the edge and we could have expected a lot more injuries,” a senior firefighter told German newspaper Bild.

© – AFP 2019

