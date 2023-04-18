Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to Dublin for the first time

HAMILTON, THE AWARD-winning Broadway musical, is coming to Dublin next year.

The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre announced this morning that the musical will run for nine weeks at the theatre, from 17 September to 16 November 2024.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 28 April at 9am.

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through a blend of hip-hop, R&B, jazz and Broadway songs.

It has been running on Broadway in New York since it premiered in 2015 and has since toured in the UK, Germany, Canada and Australia.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, general manager of the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Stephen Faloon said Hamilton is “an incredible musical that I think has actually almost redefined what a musical can be”.

“It’s based on a true story on one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who was George Washington’s right-hand man during the American Revolution and it tells his story, one of the great stories of America’s past, but in this entirely new and contemporary way,” he said.

“It’s got the best of different music genres like jazz, R&B, hip-hop, pop music, and of course, brilliant musical theatre, and all of these genres are combined to make a really spellbinding and wonderful musical that has just captivated millions and millions of people around the world.”

Faloon added that the theatre would not normally announce a show so far in advance.

“But because this show is so brilliant and iconoclastic, we couldn’t help but get it out there now and just let people look forward to a musical that I know that they’ve been looking forward to for many, many years.”

Hamilton has won the Pulitzer Prize for drama, 11 Tony awards, seven Olivier awards and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.