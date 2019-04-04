This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Incredible journey': Hamish the rail-riding dog claimed by a number of people

The response to the terrier’s trip to the Big Smoke has been “overwhelming”, Irish Rail has said.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 10:13 AM
48 minutes ago 5,941 Views 8 Comments
Hamish. 'Hamish the terrier at Heuston Station Source: Irish Rail

A NUMBER OF people have come forward to claim ‘Hamish’ – a terrier who made a 28km solo train journey from Co Kildare to Dublin yesterday – as their dog. 

Following his arrival at Heuston Station yesterday morning, the intrepid terrier disembarked at Platform 7 and was kept company by Irish Rail’s communication staff at the station as the call was put out on social media to try track his owner. 

“Anyone lost their dog? We have this little fella in Heuston,” Irish Rail tweeted. “He was found on the 08.46 Sallins – Heuston. Help us find the owner.”

Dubbed ‘Hamish’ by Irish Rail staff, the terrier had tried to board the previous 8.33 Sallins service, Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny told TheJournal.ie. “He seems to have been at the station for a bit of time. The previous train…he made an effort to board that as well.”

Boarding the 8.46 Sallins service, Hamish hopped on the seats and made himself comfortable for the 30 minute train journey to the capital. 

The response to the terrier’s trip to the Big Smoke has been “overwhelming”, Kenny has said. Following the call-out, a number of people have came forward offering Hamish a home. 

The terrier is currently staying with Irish Rail staff member, Ted Maher, who volunteers with animal welfare charity My Lovely Horse Rescue.

If Hamish is not returned to his owner, “there’s no shortage of people looking to adopt him,” Kenny has said. “I don’t think Hamish is going to go without a home.”

As to how Hamish escaped Kenny has said “it could have been someone who was out at work all day. He boarded at Sallins so we presume he’s from that area.”

Irish Rail is currently working to verify Hamish’s ownership. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

