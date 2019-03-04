PSNI launch investigation after man attacked with hammer as he lay in his bed

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING TWO aggravated burglaries in the Newtownabbey area, are appealing for information and witnesses.

At around 10pm last night, a man was assaulted by a gang of six masked men. It is believed they used bats and hammers during this assault. This incident was confined to the front door area of the flat.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The second incident occurred at 2am when two masked men armed with what is believed to be hammers, entered a house in Bawnmore Park and assaulted a man as he lay in his bed.

The two incidents are not believed to be linked.

The District Commander for Antrim & Newtownabbey, Superintendent Sue Steen, said

“We are currently treating both these incidents as paramilitary style attacks.

“These two brutal assaults left both victims with a number of injuries requiring hospital treatment. A person’s home should be a place where they feel safe, not a place where thugs feel they can freely enter and reign their terror down on their victims. There is no place for this vicious behaviour in a civilised society. “