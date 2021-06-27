#Open journalism No news is bad news

English Health Department to investigate how CCTV footage exposing Matt Hancock was leaked

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said the DHSC will be carrying out an ‘internal investigation’.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 2:14 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5478967
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE ENGLISH GOVERNMENT is to launch an internal investigation into how CCTV footage of Matt Hancock was leaked, a Cabinet minister has said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will seek to find out how the footage became public, as former cabinet ministers have said they never had cameras in their offices.

The CCTV leak led to Hancock’s resignation as Health Secretary yesterday after it exposed him in an embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo last month – breaking his own coronavirus rules.

Hancock had no idea that the camera in his office existed, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Asked on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme about the leak, Lewis said: “It’s something we need to get to the bottom of.

“Quite rightly what happens in Government departments can be sensitive and important.

“So, yes, I do know that is something the Department of Health will be taking forward as an internal investigation.”

It comes despite Downing Street refusing to comment on Friday on whether a probe will be launched.

Lewis also told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show that the investigatory team will be looking into the issue “across Government”, adding: “I have to say I always take the view it’s best to assume that everything you’re saying or putting in writing is going to be reported somewhere.”

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt told the programme it is “completely unacceptable” that ministers are being filmed inside their offices.

The chairman of the Commons Health Select Committee said: “It’s completely unacceptable from a security point of view that ministers are being filmed inside their own offices without their knowledge.

“And so there’ll be issues that our intelligence agencies will want to look at very, very carefully.”

He added that there is an “another issue” – over ministers’ ability to have private conversations which would “enable them to make the right decisions” without being spied on.

Press Association

