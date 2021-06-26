#Open journalism No news is bad news

Matt Hancock resigns as English health secretary following scandal

Images of him breaking Covid guidelines appeared in the UK press yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 6:27 PM
21 minutes ago 5,786 Views 15 Comments
MATT HANCOCK HAS resigned as Health Secretary in a letter to Boris Johnson where he says the Government “owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

The Sun newspaper in the UK yesterday published pictures of the Cabinet minister with Gina Coladangelo, who the newspaper said was hired by Hancock last year.

The images, apparently captured from CCTV footage, were taken on 6 May at the headquarters of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the newspaper adds.

In his letter of resignation, Matt Hancock said: “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need (to) be with my children at this time.”

In response, the UK Prime Minister wrote: “You should leave office very proud of what you have achieved – not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us.”

Mr Johnson had refused to sack Mr Hancock, with his spokesman saying the PM considered the matter closed after receiving the West Suffolk MP’s apology on Friday.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

