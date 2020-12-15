HAP tenants struggling to buy food after paying rent top-ups to landlords, committee hears

TENANTS RECEIVING RENT supplement payments are struggling to pay bills and buy food because they have to pay top-ups to landlords, a committee has heard.

People in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) are having to fork out between €100 to €500 each month to landlords as State payments fall short of rental costs.

Charities Threshold and St Vincent de Paul told the Oireachtas Housing Committee that almost half of tenants spoke of struggling to pay the bills, buy groceries or cover childcare and school costs.

Hap is a form of social housing support available to people living in the private rented sector and is one of four rental supplements.

There are currently 100,000 tenancies subsidised by the State, which is a third of all tenancies in the rental market.

John-Mark McCafferty, chief executive of Threshold, said that the maximum monthly rent limits payable for a household under Hap have remained largely unchanged since July 2016.

“As such, they fall far short of market rent,” he told the committee.

He said that while local authorities can approve a 20% uplift in the Hap payment to help meet the rent, it is not guaranteed.

“It is not surprising then that almost half of the Hap recipients we interviewed were paying a top-up to the landlord,” McCafferty added.

“What was common across the board was these tenants were struggling with the day-to-day expenses as a result of the top-up. This is because tenants will prioritise rent over everything else.

“Rent arrears can accrue quickly resulting in a notice of termination.

“Almost half of those we spoke to said they struggled to pay the electricity or heating bill, buy groceries or cover childcare and school costs.

“A home, heat and food are the basics we all require to live and have a chance to achieve our potential. These tenants do not have these.”

The committee was also told of how Hap recipients struggle to find landlords that accept them as tenants.