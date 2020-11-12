Happy Pear seed cookies and cookie bites recalled due to presence of pesticide

BATCHES OF HAPPY Pear seed cookies and cookie bites have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Some 100g packs of the brand’s Seedie Cookie Bites, and 350g and bulk packs of Sally’s Seedy Cookies are potentially unsafe due to the presence of ethylene oxide in the sesame seeds used in the product.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide, and is toxic to humans. This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.

Although the consumption of the products does not pose an immediate health risk, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of the pesticide over a long period of time.

The implicated batches have best before dates up to and including 22 December 2020.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland announced the recall on its website this afternoon.