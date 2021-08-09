#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Monday 9 August 2021
Man arrested at Harcourt Square garda offices in Dublin following alleged security breach

The man was arrested at the Harcourt Street building shortly before midday.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 9 Aug 2021, 3:13 PM
8 minutes ago 998 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5518759
Image: Garda.ie
Image: Garda.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was arrested inside the offices of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) in Dublin earlier today.

The security breach at the facility happened shortly before midday when a man was spotted walking around the offices at Harcourt Square Garda offices on Harcourt Street. 

Sources have said an internal investigation is likely to take place into the security breach along with a criminal investigation into the activities of the man. 

The building where the NBCI is based also houses the Special Detective Unit, Cyber Crime Bureau, the Criminal Assets Bureau and The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. 

The NBCI is tasked with investigating the most serious of crimes in the country. It also regularly assists local units with murders and other serious crimes. 

On the unit’s webpage it said: “The remit of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is charged at a national and international level to conduct criminal investigations, support investigations, review investigations and to examine issues relating to investigations.” 

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the man has been detained for questioning.

“Gardaí have arrested a man aged in late 30s for trespassing in a premises in Harcourt Square, Dublin 2 at approximately 11:55am earlier this morning.

This man is currently being detained in Pearse Street Garda Station at this time,” he said.

The Harcourt Square offices are set to be replaced with an €86m building on Military Road, near Heuston train station.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

