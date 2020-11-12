#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 12 November 2020
Advertisement

More than 1,200 hares captured for coursing released back into the wild

The hares had been held for future coursing meetings.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 10:12 PM
39 minutes ago 5,383 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5265057
File photo of a hare
Image: Shutterstock/Ballygally View Images
File photo of a hare
File photo of a hare
Image: Shutterstock/Ballygally View Images

OVER 1,200 HARES that were previously captured for hare coursing have been released back into the wild by clubs affiliated to the Irish Coursing Club (ICC).

The hares had been held for future coursing meetings, which are currently suspended due to Level 5 restrictions.

Their release follows a request by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, who had concerns about the welfare of the hares because they would be kept in captivity for the duration of the restrictions.

The department has been in communication with the ICC in recent weeks seeking to secure the release of the hares.

Minister Daragh O’Brien welcomed the release of the hares, and dismissed claims that releasing them would result in them being hunted illegally by others.

“Hares are a protected species, and are better off being in the wild rather than being held in captivity in large groups,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I see no reason why they should have been held for the duration that coursing was suspended.”

O’Brien said claims on social media that the National Park and Wildlife Service would publish the release locations of hares were false.

“That is absolutely not the case and such claims are misleading and designed solely to serve an agenda supporting the retention of the hares in continuing captivity,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie