This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harland and Wolff staff applaud as they return to work

The remaining employees walked back through the gates of the historic Belfast shipyard this morning, days after a buyer was found.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,564 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4835881
Workers return to the Harland and Wolff shipyard after a buyer was found to save the Belfast shipmakers.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images
Workers return to the Harland and Wolff shipyard after a buyer was found to save the Belfast shipmakers.
Workers return to the Harland and Wolff shipyard after a buyer was found to save the Belfast shipmakers.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

HARLAND AND WOLFF employees have returned to work after the sale of the closure-threatened shipyard.

There were cheers as the remaining staff walked through the gates in Belfast at 9am.

It followed a nine-week campaign which saw a worker-led round-the-clock occupation of the historic site – where Titanic was built – after it was placed into administration over the summer.

Workers claimed victory earlier this week when it was announced that a buyer had been found.

Harland and Wolff has been bought for £6 million by InfraStrata, a London-based company that specialises in energy infrastructure projects.

Steel worker and GMB shop steward Barry Reid described this morning at the shipyard gates as “the day we prayed would come”.

“Everybody is ecstatic at what has happened, we believed in ourselves, we believed in the company, we have been proved right,” he said. “It’s a great day for the workers of Northern Ireland.”

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Tony Lloyd and Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen were among a number of supporters who turned out.

Steel worker and Unite shop steward Joe Passmore addressed the workers briefly before they walked through the shipyard gates.

“What we have achieved has been historic,” he said. “Every one of us needs to be extremely proud of ourselves.

“We can see what we are going to achieve when we go through there – it’s going to set the world alight.

“It’s the new Harland and Wolff, we’re the community that is going to build that new Harland and Wolff, so believe in yourselves and be very proud of yourselves.”

To cheers, he added: “Now, let’s get back to work.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie