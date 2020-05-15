'Extremely disappointing': Harris awaiting report over hospital's delayed disclosure of over 200 cases

HEALTH MININSTER SIMON Harris has said it is “extremely disappointing” that one hospital failed to report over 200 cases of Covid-19, dating from as far back as mid-March, until yesterday.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan reported 426 new confirmed cases of the disease.

However, he said many of these cases were not recent.

A significant number – over 200 cases – relate to one hospital that had a small number of cases each day, never going above ten. These numbers were accumulated and were reported as one group. Dr Holohan also said he was not sure whether contact tracing had taken place in these cases.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Harris said he was disappointed that the hospital failed to disclose the figures until yesterday.

He was not in a position to name the hospital yet, he said, as he is still awaiting a full report from the HSE about the delayed reporting of cases. The minister said he should receive it later today.

“The rules are very clear in this regard. Infectious diseases, of which Covid-19 is one, is clearly one that would have to be reported and disclosed to the health authorities.

“I should have further information on this later today but I do think it is very very important when we are trying to monitor and inform the public on the prevalence of this virus that there is very accurate disclosure,” he said.

Whether it is a criminal matter is something that will have to be checked, he said.

“There is a legal requirement to disclose – the legislation is very clear on that,” he said.

“The burden on reporting rests with them. I think it is very disappointing that this happened,” he said.

The minister added that he will be seeking assurances from the HSE today that there are no similar cases in other hospitals.