This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Extremely disappointing': Harris awaiting report over hospital's delayed disclosure of over 200 cases

The Health Minister said he was not in a position to name the hospital yet.

By Christina Finn Friday 15 May 2020, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 16,067 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5099579

HEALTH MININSTER SIMON Harris has said it is “extremely disappointing” that one hospital failed to report over 200 cases of Covid-19, dating from as far back as mid-March, until yesterday.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan reported 426 new confirmed cases of the disease.

However, he said many of these cases were not recent. 

A significant number – over 200 cases – relate to one hospital that had a small number of cases each day, never going above ten. These numbers were accumulated and were reported as one group. Dr Holohan also said he was not sure whether contact tracing had taken place in these cases. 

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Harris said he was disappointed that the hospital failed to disclose the figures until yesterday.

He was not in a position to name the hospital yet, he said, as he is still awaiting a full report from the HSE about the delayed reporting of cases. The minister said he should receive it later today. 

“The rules are very clear in this regard. Infectious diseases, of which Covid-19 is one, is clearly one that would have to be reported and disclosed to the health authorities.

Related Read

14.05.20 Phase One: Who's back to work and can you see your family if the government lifts the Covid-19 lockdown?

“I should have further information on this later today but I do think it is very very important when we are trying to monitor and inform the public on the prevalence of this virus that there is very accurate disclosure,” he said.

Whether it is a criminal matter is something that will have to be checked, he said.

“There is a legal requirement to disclose – the legislation is very clear on that,” he said.

“The burden on reporting rests with them. I think it is very disappointing that this happened,” he said.

The minister added that he will be seeking assurances from the HSE today that there are no similar cases in other hospitals.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie