This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda Keith Harrison battles to quash findings from Disclosures Tribunal

Garda Harrison seeks an order from the High Court quashing findings made in the Tribunal’s second interim report.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 28 May 2019, 6:05 AM
20 minutes ago 922 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4656740
Harrison entering Dublin Castle during the Tribunal's hearings in 2017.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Harrison entering Dublin Castle during the Tribunal's hearings in 2017.
Harrison entering Dublin Castle during the Tribunal's hearings in 2017.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A CASE IS due to be heard today involving Garda Keith Harrison seeking to quash findings made against him in reports from the Disclosures Tribunal last year. 

The Donegal-based garda alleged in the past that harassment of him and his family had been directed by senior garda management, and had fought for his case’s inclusion in the terms of reference of the Disclosures Tribunal.

The tribunal was set up in 2017 to examine claims of an alleged smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe and also Harrison’s claims. 

Harrison and his partner Marisa Simms claimed that a social worker from child and family agency Tusla visited their home only after the gardaí put pressure on particular social workers at the independent agency.

These allegations “simply collapsed” during the tribunal hearings, Justice Peter Charleton found.

Charleton – who was chair of the Tribunal – heard evidence on the matter and released an interim report in November 2017 dealing specifically with Harrison’s claims. 

The Tribunal chairman was critical of Garda Harrison’s behaviour and claims throughout the interim report, describing some of his claims against his garda colleagues as “nonsense”.

Bringing a case 

Harrison brought the High Court action last November on the grounds of an alleged prior professional involvement between the tribunal Charleton and a witness before the tribunal Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn.

The alleged prior engagement related to when McGinn was the Garda liaison to the Morris Tribunal, which considered allegations about gardaí in Donegal, in 2002-05, when Charleton was that tribunal’s Senior Counsel.

In light of the alleged prior involvement, solicitors for Garda Harrison wrote to the tribunal seeking to have the reports about their client set aside.

The Tribunal said in a reply that the steps sought on Garda Harrison’s behalf “were absurd and repugnant to the duty to the Oireachtas and the people of Ireland”.

In his action, Garda Harrison seeks an order from the High Court quashing findings made in the Tribunal’s second interim report and the findings of the third interim report in so far as it relates to him.

He also seeks orders prohibiting the further publication of the second interim report and the parts of the third interim report that relate to him, and that the Judge is precluded from dealing with any other matters relating to Garda Harrison and the Tribunal.

He further seeks a declaration that the judge has acted in breach of the his rights to natural and constitutional justice and under Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Permission to bring the action was granted, on an ex parte basis, by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan back in November. 

The case is due for a hearing in the High Court today. 

With reporting from Aodhan O Faolain and Sean Murray

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie