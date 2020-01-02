This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promote ‘good news’ Instagram account

The couple had a turbulent 2019 but also welcomed their son Archie.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 1:50 PM
30 minutes ago 3,809 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4951726

duke-and-duchess-of-sussex-2019 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May.

THE DUKE AND Duchess of Sussex are promoting an Instagram account about positive news worldwide in a bid to highlight inspiring stories throughout the new year.

Harry and Meghan have chosen to “shine a light” on @goodnews_movement, which “focuses and celebrates acts of kindness” worldwide.

In a post on Instagram, the couple wrote: “Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world.”

It continued: “This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!”

Founded by Michelle Figueroa, the Boston Correspondent for Spanish-language news channel CNN en Espanol, the uplifting news account showcases “kind acts”, “good news” and “community heroes” to its more than 190,000 followers.

In the Good News Movement Facebook page, she said: “I created the good news with the mission to share good news with people who are constantly inundated with bad news (it seems like a lot of us).

“Bad news can drain and exhaust us – conversely, good news uplifts and motivates us.”

One recent post detailed how American bus company Greyhound gave free tickets to young runaways wishing to return home.

In another, a caretaker in a children’s hospital cheered up young patients by helping them share their love of Lego creations.

The royal couple are currently only following this account on their official Instagram and plan to focus on one “inspiring” account each month.

Son Archie 

Their latest post came after they shared an Instagram compilation summarising their 2019 which included a new image of their seven-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In the photograph, Harry is cuddling baby Archie.

The royals have had a turbulent year, with the high point being the arrival of baby Archie on 6 May weighing 7lb 3oz.

Two days later baby Archie was introduced to the world at a photocall in the Castle’s St George’s Hall, with Meghan declaring: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

Related Reads

18.10.19 'Not many people have asked if I'm ok': Meghan Markle on becoming a mother in the spotlight
04.10.19 Prince Harry sues the Sun and Daily Mirror over alleged phone hacking
02.10.19 Mail on Sunday to 'vigorously' defend legal action launched by Meghan Markle over private letter

Archie is not entitled to a ‘His Royal Highness’ title nor is he a prince. Harry and Meghan chose not to use the courtesy title Earl Dumbarton, which Archie was allowed to use, nor to style him Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Their 2019 also had lows, which included rows over privacy, alleged rifts with relatives, and the launch of legal action against a number of British newspapers over alleged phone hacking and the publishing of one of Meghan’s private letters.

In October, Harry issued a statement criticising the British tabloid media and setting out his fears for his wife following a “relentless” campaign against her by some sections of the press. 

Referencing press coverage of his late mother Princess Diana, the duke said his “deepest fear is history repeating itself”.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie