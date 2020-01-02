Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promote ‘good news’ Instagram account

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May.

THE DUKE AND Duchess of Sussex are promoting an Instagram account about positive news worldwide in a bid to highlight inspiring stories throughout the new year.

Harry and Meghan have chosen to “shine a light” on @goodnews_movement, which “focuses and celebrates acts of kindness” worldwide.

In a post on Instagram, the couple wrote: “Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world.”

It continued: “This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!”

Founded by Michelle Figueroa, the Boston Correspondent for Spanish-language news channel CNN en Espanol, the uplifting news account showcases “kind acts”, “good news” and “community heroes” to its more than 190,000 followers.

In the Good News Movement Facebook page, she said: “I created the good news with the mission to share good news with people who are constantly inundated with bad news (it seems like a lot of us).

“Bad news can drain and exhaust us – conversely, good news uplifts and motivates us.”

One recent post detailed how American bus company Greyhound gave free tickets to young runaways wishing to return home.

In another, a caretaker in a children’s hospital cheered up young patients by helping them share their love of Lego creations.

The royal couple are currently only following this account on their official Instagram and plan to focus on one “inspiring” account each month.

Son Archie

Their latest post came after they shared an Instagram compilation summarising their 2019 which included a new image of their seven-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In the photograph, Harry is cuddling baby Archie.

The royals have had a turbulent year, with the high point being the arrival of baby Archie on 6 May weighing 7lb 3oz.

Two days later baby Archie was introduced to the world at a photocall in the Castle’s St George’s Hall, with Meghan declaring: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

Archie is not entitled to a ‘His Royal Highness’ title nor is he a prince. Harry and Meghan chose not to use the courtesy title Earl Dumbarton, which Archie was allowed to use, nor to style him Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Their 2019 also had lows, which included rows over privacy, alleged rifts with relatives, and the launch of legal action against a number of British newspapers over alleged phone hacking and the publishing of one of Meghan’s private letters.

In October, Harry issued a statement criticising the British tabloid media and setting out his fears for his wife following a “relentless” campaign against her by some sections of the press.

Referencing press coverage of his late mother Princess Diana, the duke said his “deepest fear is history repeating itself”.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”