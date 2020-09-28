#Open journalism No news is bad news

Harry and Meghan’s ‘fly-on-the-wall Netflix reality TV series’ denied by spokesman

The couple set up their own production company after signing a deal rumoured to be worth more than £100 million with the streaming giant.

By Press Association Monday 28 Sep 2020, 6:25 PM
29 minutes ago 3,767 Views 5 Comments
REPORTS THAT HARRY and Meghan will be appearing in a reality series as part of their Netflix deal have been denied by their spokesman.

It has been claimed Harry and Meghan will feature in “fly-on-the-wall” TV shows – one of a number of projects the couple is developing for the streaming giant.

The Sun in the UK reported that the docu-series would focus on their philanthropy but would still offer viewers a glimpse of their new life in the US.

But a spokesman for the couple denied a reality programme was being planned and reiterated only two projects were in development, a nature docu-series and an animation series.

He said: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”

Harry and Meghan signed a deal, rumoured to be worth more than €110 million, with Netflix in early September.

The couple set up their own production company to make the programmes and it is likely they will appear in front of the cameras at some point.

Netflix has said the couple already have several projects in development but declined to offer more information about future programmes.

A Netflix spokesman said: “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals at the end of March for personal and financial freedom.

Meghan has already started her life in the commercial world, narrating a Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa that was available to stream in April.

Press Association

