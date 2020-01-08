Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior members of the royal family

PRINCE HARRY AND Meghan Markle have announced they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The pair is planning to split their time between the UK and North America once they remove themselves from the frontline royal duties.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple said in a post on Instagram this evening.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour out duty the The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

The pair said that the decision was taken in the interest of their child.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they wrote.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.

“Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

The move comes after speculation that Prince Harry and brother Will had distanced themselves from each other following reports of a feud.

On Tuesday, the royal couple returned to normal duties after a family break in Canada.