Harry and Meghan asked to ‘vacate’ their UK cottage, Andrew reportedly being offered the home

BRITAIN’S CONTROVERSIAL DUKE and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to “vacate” their UK home just weeks after Harry’s damning book Spare was released, the couple have confirmed.

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said a “request” had been made for the Sussexes to give up Frogmore Cottage close to Windsor Castle.

Reports have claimed the move was sanctioned by Charles and it will remove their remaining foothold in the UK and further weaken ties with the royal family.

The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and they refurbished it at a reported cost of £2.4 million (€2.7 million).

It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, Charles’ disgraced brother, according to reports in The Sun and Daily Telegraph.

A possible axing of Andrew’s annual grant of £250,000 a year could see him forced to leave his current residence, the 30-room Royal Lodge, also on the Windsor estate, because of its huge upkeep costs.

Harry and Meghan’s unofficial biographer Omid Scobie, quoting a source, wrote on Yahoo News that the couple had “until early summer to vacate”.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

The move comes after Harry’s controversial autobiography was released in January which claimed the duke’s brother, the Prince of Wales, physically attacked him and that Charles put his own interests above Harry’s and was jealous of Meghan.

Reports of a fractious friendship between Meghan and the Princess of Wales were confirmed in Spare, with Harry recounting how the princess, pregnant at the time with Prince Louis, said she was owed an apology from his wife who had previously commented Kate was suffering from “baby brain” due to her “hormones”.

In a series of interviews to promote his controversial memoirs, Harry gave an unflinching assessment of Camilla, but also sympathised with the royal – describing her as not an “evil stepmother” in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America.

With additional reporting from AFP