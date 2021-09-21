Harry Dunn's family reach deal with alleged killer as UK vows to return woman to 'face justice'

THE UK’S FOREIGN Secretary has vowed to continue the fight to get Harry Dunn’s alleged killer to return to Britain to face “justice” after his family reached a resolution in a civil claim in the US.

The parents of the teenage motorcyclist, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, and US suspect Anne Sacoolas, reached an agreement in the damages claim today.

The Dunn family’s spokesman Radd Seiger told the PA news agency a resolution had been “reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them”.

Sacoolas, who is charged with causing 19-year-old Dunn’s death by dangerous driving, was due to give evidence under oath last month as part of the damages claim until a last-minute postponement.

The 44-year-old was able to leave the UK following the fatal road crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 2019, after diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf by the US Government.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told reporters an agreement in the damages claim was “absolutely not” the end of the matter.

Speaking on the train to Washington, Truss was asked if the resolution of a civil case in the UK was the end of the road for the British effort for Sacoolas’s return.

“Absolutely not. We continue to press for justice for Harry,” she said.

The details of the agreement have not been disclosed, but Mr Seiger said a resolution in the civil claim means Mr Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, will now turn their focus to the pending criminal case.

Confirming a resolution had been reached in the damages claim, he told PA: “It has come as some considerable relief to them that a resolution to the civil claim has been now been reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them.

“It is never easy mounting a legal battle for justice abroad, let alone in the US, but the family’s courage and determination to see this through has been incredible.