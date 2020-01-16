Prince Harry makes first public appearance since meeting with Queen

PRINCE HARRY ATTENDED his first official public engagement since he and his wife quit as senior royals, triggering a major crisis for the monarchy.

Despite a week which began with an unprecedented royal summit to discuss the Sussexes’ future roles, Harry appeared relaxed and at ease as he took part in the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw hosted at Buckingham Palace.

He even batted off a journalist’s question about his next move, smiling to a member of his entourage when he was asked “How are the discussions going on your future?”

Comedian and presenter Adam Hills was part of a group of executives and players from the 21 competing nations at the event, and he praised Harry for being up to date, despite his turbulent few weeks, with the story of rugby league great Rob Burrow, diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

Sydney-born Hills, who was representing Australia, said Harry had chatted about Burrow’s recent testimonial match: “That for me shows the kind of duty and commitment to rugby league that he has.”

The host of the Channel 4 satirical show The Last Leg added: “That in amongst everything else that’s going on in his life, that he is aware of the rugby league story of the year.”

he Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws. Source: PA

The Queen has agreed to Harry and Meghan’s wish to step down from their role as senior royals, become financially independent and begin a transition period of living in Canada and the UK.

The duchess is in Canada with son Archie and has carried out her second charity visit since returning to the province of British Columbia, where the Sussexes spent six weeks over the festive period.

Justice for Girls, which campaigns for an end to violence, poverty and racism in the lives of teenage girls, has tweeted black and white images of Meghan visiting the organisation in Vancouver.

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples. Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership. #DuchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/M9LaqEELl7 — Justice For Girls (@JFG_Canada) January 16, 2020 Source: Justice For Girls /Twitter

The Globe and Mail, one of Canada’s biggest newspapers, has slammed the duke and duchess’ decision to spend part of the year in the Commonwealth country.

The publication said in an editorial: “A royal living in this country does not accord with the long-standing nature of the relationship between Canada and Britain, and Canada and the Crown.

“This country’s unique monarchy, and its delicate yet essential place in our constitutional system, means that a royal resident … is not something that Canada can allow.”

There is speculation over whether the world cup draw was Harry’s last royal engagement as a senior royal, but Commonwealth Day – celebrated on March 9 – will be the real test.

The day is a major event in the royal calendar that features all leading members of the monarchy, so if Harry and Meghan are not present it signals their new life away from frontline duties has begun.