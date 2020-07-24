This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prince Harry and and Meghan Markle file LA lawsuit over paparazzi drone photos of their son

The complaint is based on a California law that prohibits taking images of anyone in their home.

By AFP Friday 24 Jul 2020, 7:32 AM
5 minutes ago 333 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5158564
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the first birthday of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
Image: PA Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the first birthday of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the first birthday of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
Image: PA Images

BRITAIN’S PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against one or more paparazzi whom they accuse of taking pictures of their son without permission, their lawyer has said.

“The couple recently learned that someone is shopping photographs of their 14-month-old son, Archie, falsely claiming to have taken them on a ‘recent’ public outing ‘in Malibu,’” the complaint, filed for invasion of privacy, said.

“But Archie has not been in public, let alone in Malibu, since the family arrived” in California, the lawsuit said, noting that the snapshots were actually taken during “activities in the backyard of the residence, unbeknownst” to the couple.

The complaint, which targets unidentified individuals, is based on a California law that prohibits taking images of anyone in their home, even from outside the property.

“No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right,” the couple’s lawyer, Michael J Kump, said in a statement to AFP.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy… and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.

Meghan and Harry quit frontline royal duties earlier this year and now live in Los Angeles, Meghan’s hometown.

The complaint accuses the paparazzi of flying helicopters and drones over the couple’s home and cutting holes in a security fence in order to obtain photographs.

The duke and duchess say they expect to be followed when they go out in public but state that “certain paparazzi and enablers have crossed a red line.”

“The plaintiffs will not allow the tabloids to break the law, especially when it involves intimidation, harassment and the addition of a very real security threat on top of what already exists,” the complaint said.

Since stepping back from the royal front lines, Harry and Meghan have waged an increasingly bitter war with the media, particularly the British tabloid press.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Harry, 35, has likened what he said was a “ruthless campaign” against his wife to the treatment of his mother, Diana, princess of Wales.

She was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in August 1997, while being pursued by paparazzi photographers.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie