Dublin: 10 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals

The couple do not officially step down from their roles as working members of the royal family until 31 March.

By Press Association Monday 9 Mar 2020, 4:20 PM
14 minutes ago 2,874 Views No Comments
Harry and Meghan arriving at Westminster Abbey today.
Image: PA
Harry and Meghan arriving at Westminster Abbey today.
Harry and Meghan arriving at Westminster Abbey today.
Image: PA

HARRY AND MEGHAN have made their last official appearance as senior royals – celebrating the Commonwealth with members of the British monarchy.

Their goodbye tour has included the Endeavour Fund Awards, a military musical festival at the Royal Albert Hall and Meghan’s visit to a school in Dagenham, east London, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The couple do not officially step down from their roles as working members of the royal family until 31 March, but the service – broadcast around the globe on the BBC World Service – was the symbolic end of their life supporting the British Queen.

In a change from last year’s event, the couple were shown to their seats and did not wait at the Abbey’s great west door to meet the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen before processing with the other royals at the start of the ceremony.

From 31 March, the monarch’s grandson and American former actress Meghan will no longer use their HRH styles as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom, mostly in North America.

On that date Meghan will bow out of royal life just one year, 10 months and 12 days – or 682 days – after marrying into the family.

Press Association

