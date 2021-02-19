Harry and Meghan confirm they won't return as working members of British royal family

Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

THE DUKE AND Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals in March 2020 to earn their own money in the US, where they have signed deals with Spotify and Netflix estimated to be worth more than £100 million.

Stepping down as working royals also means the couple will not be able to hold on to their military, Commonwealth and some other patronages.

The Sussexes, who are expecting their second child, are poised for their “intimate” interview about their lives with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

“Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.