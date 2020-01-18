Harry and Meghan will drop their official titles as details of split from British royal family emerge

HARRY AND MEGHAN will drop their royal titles from their names as they pursue a private life, a statement from the British Royal family has said.

A statement this evening from Buckingham Palace said that the couple “will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family”.

Under the terms of the deal, which will see the couple step back from the royal family, money given to them to refurbish their private residence will be given back. They will spend most of their time out of the UK, the statement adds.

It reads: “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.”

Queen Elizabeth herself has released a statement wishing the couple well. She said she recognises “the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life”.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”