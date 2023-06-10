Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 10 June 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Do you listen to Harry Styles' music?
Harry Styles stops off in Ireland on his international tour tonight.
7.0k
23
1 hour ago

80,000 PEOPLE ARE due to descend on Slane Castle this evening as Harry Styles stops off in Ireland on his international tour.

There was huge interest in the tickets when they went on sale and it’s sure to be a busy night for the Meath locale.

Ahead of tonight’s concert, we’re asking you: Do you listen to Harry Styles’ music?


Poll Results:

No, his music's not for me (1075)
Sometimes, it's not my favourite but it's okay (471)
Yes, I'm a fan (165)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
23
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     