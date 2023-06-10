Everything you need to know about seeing Harry Styles at Slane Castle

HARRY STYLES IS making a his much-anticipated return to Ireland today for a sold-out concert in Slane castle that is set to kick off at 2.30pm.

Transport

The first thing many fans will have concerns about is how they are going to get to the venue – if you don’t have plans in place, or you are travelling to Ireland for the gig and didn’t think you would need a plan, now is the time to make one.

Slane Castle is in Slane village in Co Meath, it has an 80,000 capacity and it has hosted some of the most legendary performers the world has known, including Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie and the Rolling Stones.

Performing at the castle is definitely a step up for Harry Styles, who has won the Grammy for album of the year since he played the Aviva Stadium last year.

It’s a big day for Slane as well, as this is the first time the venue will host a big gig since the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Slane is also harder to get to, and the specific buses that are running to the venue have mostly sold out.

A map of Slane Castle.

Event controller Eamonn Ryan has said that roughly 30,000 concertgoers will be travelling to the gig via public transport.

Irish Concert Travel has closed its booking service, and is not accepting cancellations or putting a waiting list in place, Marathon Coaches are also sold out, and most of the Bus Éireann services from various parts of the country are booked up.

Dublin Bus is not providing transport to the concert.

It’s roughly a 50 minute drive to Slane from the capital, but it may be difficult to find public or private transport there in this morning.

Some people are selling and buying bus tickets online – with some companies charging up to €60 for a return tip – but do be aware of buying them online, as some people have claimed that they have been scammed when trying to buy tickets.

Buses to Concerts, a company which is operating routes from Belfast, Lisburn, Newry, Banbridge and other locations is also completely booked out.

People without bus tickets at this stage may now be considering driving to the event – or roping a relative into driving them.

Be aware that if you are driving, car parks in the area need to be booked in advance as well, and the traffic is expected to be very heavy and congested on the main roads.

There are four official car parks in the area, the green, blue, red and pink car parks. One will be assigned to you when you book according to garda traffic management plans.

You should allow 30 minutes to walk from car parks to the venue.

The Blue car park is accessible via the N2 northbound (M1, J12), the pink car park from the M1 (J10) and N51, the green via the N2 from the Dublin direction, and the red via the N51 from Navan (M3, J9) and the west.

It is also a good idea to bring water and snacks as long delays are almost certain.

For accessibility queries contact: access@mcd.ie.

Banned items

There will be security there when you enter the gig and throughout.

No food, plastic, cans, furniture, umbrellas, alcohol, glass can go in.

Selfie sticks, and unauthorised professional filming equipment is also not allowed.

Anyone who is under 16-years-of-age should be accompanied by an adult.

If you are in need of assistance at the gig you can flag down one of the security personnel, or one of the customer care representatives who will be in pink vests.

You need ID to buy alcohol at the venue.

The gig itself

Saturday’s concert is part of Styles’s Love on Tour show.

Though the gig kicks off at 2.30pm, Styles won’t be taking to the stage from the off as a series of warm-up acts will perform first.

These include Inhaler (Bono’s son’s band), Wet Leg, Mitch Rowland and DJ Annie Mac.

At previous concerts during this tour, Styles performed a hit packed setlist that kicked off with Daydreaming, featured the hit Daylight in the first half, and most of the other most memorable songs from his latest album.

There could be a few surprises in store though, and versions of One Direction hits from his boyband days.

There could even be a Lizzo cover, or maybe Inhaler will inspire him to take on U2 – who knows. He is also likely to tell the story about getting headbutted in Tallaght again.

There may be a spot of rain on the day, but temperatures will still reach 17 degrees. Sure you’ll be having a great time either way.

Safe travels!