Friday 26 August 2022
Harry Styles to perform at Slane Castle next June

Tickets will go on sale next Friday 2 September at 10:00am.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 26 Aug 2022, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 4,825 Views 18 Comments
Styles performig in Rockefeller Plaza, New York.
Image: Shutterstock/lev radin
Image: Shutterstock/lev radin

POP SENSATION HARRY Styles will play Slane Castle on 10 June 2023 as part of ‘Love on Tour’.

The singer will be joined by Irish band Inhaler for the show as well as British indie rock duo Wet Leg – who will perform with Styles for the entire 19-show tour.

His performance will be the first at the Meath venue since 2019.

In that time Styles released his second album Fine Line, and more recently Harry’s House in May.

With four tracks from the Harry’s House concurrently charting within the US top 10, he became the first British solo artist to achieve this feat.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday at 10:00am and presale registration has already begun. 

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

