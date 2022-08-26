Harry Styles to perform at Slane Castle next June

POP SENSATION HARRY Styles will play Slane Castle on 10 June 2023 as part of ‘Love on Tour’.

The singer will be joined by Irish band Inhaler for the show as well as British indie rock duo Wet Leg – who will perform with Styles for the entire 19-show tour.

His performance will be the first at the Meath venue since 2019.

Advertisement

In that time Styles released his second album Fine Line, and more recently Harry’s House in May.

With four tracks from the Harry’s House concurrently charting within the US top 10, he became the first British solo artist to achieve this feat.

Love On Tour. UK & Europe. New dates added.



Additional dates added in Chicago, Austin and Brazil.



Lima show now to be performed at Estadio Nacional.



Asia dates to be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/Wr5wHGstqp — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) August 26, 2022

Tickets will go on sale next Friday at 10:00am and presale registration has already begun.