This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Women confront Harvey Weinstein as he attends New York actors showcase

Comedian Kelly Bachman referred to an ‘elephant in the room’ during her set.

By AFP Friday 25 Oct 2019, 1:48 PM
38 minutes ago 2,940 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4867277
The disgraced Hollywood mogul is currently awaiting trial on charges of sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.
Image: PA Images
The disgraced Hollywood mogul is currently awaiting trial on charges of sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.
The disgraced Hollywood mogul is currently awaiting trial on charges of sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.
Image: PA Images

A FEMALE COMEDIAN was booed and two women asked to leave after protesting Harvey Weinstein’s presence at an event for young actors in New York, reports said.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul is currently awaiting trial on charges of sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

Comedian Kelly Bachman, 27, was performing on last night in the Actor’s Hour at a bar in lower Manhattan where Weinstein was in attendance, according to BuzzFeed News.

In a video posted on her social media account, she referred to the 67-year-old producer as “Freddy Krueger” and “the elephant in the room” during her set.

“I didn’t realise I needed to bring my own mace and rape whistle to Actor’s Hour,” Bachman said in the video, adding, when she was booed, “sorry, that killed at group therapy for rape survivors.”

Actor Zoe Stuckless, 21, and comedian Amber Rollo, 31, separately also condemned Weinstein’s actions before being asked to leave, according to social media posts by the two women.

After witnessing Stuckless’s actions, Rollo told Weinstein: ”You’re a fucking monster. What are you doing out here?”

The comedian was escorted outside by a woman with the producer, US media reports said, and the bar confirmed in a Facebook post that a “heckler” had been asked to leave.

Weinstein’s publicist said the mogul was out with friends, and “trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down.”

“This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too,” they said.

Weinstein has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by more than 80 women, and was a catalyst for America’s #MeToo movement last year.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie