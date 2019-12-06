This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harvey Weinstein prosecutors call for higher bail, saying he could try to flee the country

The disgraced Hollywood mogul appeared in court for a hearing on his bail conditions today.

By AFP Friday 6 Dec 2019, 10:45 PM
44 minutes ago 2,323 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4921912
Harvey Weinstein arriving in court in New York today.
Image: Mark Lennihan
Harvey Weinstein arriving in court in New York today.
Harvey Weinstein arriving in court in New York today.
Image: Mark Lennihan

NEW YORK PROSECUTORS have called for Harvey Weinstein’s bail to be increased to $5 million (€4.5 million) today, arguing that he had violated the conditions of his release and could try to flee the country.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul who has been accused of sex crimes appeared in a Manhattan court for a hearing on his bail conditions, as his trial looms on 6 January.

As well as the $1 million (€905,000) bail already set, the 67-year-old, who faces charges of rape and forcibly performing oral sex on a woman, has had his passport confiscated and wears an electronic tracking bracelet.

Weinstein, looking frail as he was helped by lawyers into the courtroom, is allowed to travel around the United States as long as he informs the authorities any time he leaves New York state where he lives.

But prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said that on numerous occasions, the producer of films such as Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love had been untraceable – in violation of the terms of his release.

On two occasions in September and October, the radio silence had lasted for several hours, prompting the district attorney’s office to send an investigator to his home north of New York City.

As he always travels outside New York by private jet and has access to “almost unlimited resources,” Illuzzi-Orbon argued that “this man could fly out in a private jet and go to another country, like that”.

“We just want to make sure he is here for the trial,” she said, requesting the bail increase.

Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein’s lawyers, blamed the gaps in transmission on a lack of cell phone towers in rural Bedford, where her client lives.

“These are nothing more than technical glitches,” she said. “He employs someone to make sure this is handled.”

Related Reads

25.10.19 'He's a pig': Dublin Murders actress Sarah Greene says Weinstein told her he'd launch her Hollywood career
24.10.19 Rose McGowan sues Harvey Weinstein for 'diabolical' effort to silence her

“There was never an attempt to remove the bracelet,” she said, adding that her client “is anxious to comply with court orders… he is anxious to go to trial.”

Judge James Burke made no decision on Friday but said the court would reconvene  next Wednesday. 

- © AFP 2019

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie