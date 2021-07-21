#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 21 July 2021
Advertisement

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

The disgraced Hollywood mogul made his first court appearance in California today.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 10:50 PM
58 minutes ago 2,649 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5502092
Harvey Weinstein pictured in 2018.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Harvey Weinstein pictured in 2018.
Harvey Weinstein pictured in 2018.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul (69) was brought into court today after losing his bid to block extradition from New York.

Weinstein was charged with 11 counts of sexual assault in California relating to five women.

The charges include four counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery and he faces up to 140 years in prison.

His lawyer, Mark Werksman, entered a not guilty plea to all charges and said he planned to challenge three of the counts, citing the state’s statute of limitations.

Weinstein spoke briefly during the five-minute part of the hearing open to the public.

Judge Sergio Tapia told him, “good luck Mr Weinstein”, to which the convicted rapist replied: “Thank you very much.”

No bail was granted.

Weinstein was flown to Los Angeles from New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for rape.

He spent the night in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in the downtown area of the city.

The California allegations are linked to incidents said to have happened in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Weinstein was first charged in Los Angeles in January 2020 as his New York trial was getting under way.

He is appealing against his New York rape conviction.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have 120 days to bring Weinstein to trial under the terms of the extradition agreement.

Weinstein’s lawyers had fought the extradition, arguing he was in poor health.

The Oscar-winning producer’s ailments include diabetes, extensive coronary artery disease, anaemia, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnoea and chronic lower back pain, they said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Famed feminist lawyer Gloria Allred represents two of the accusers in the California case and said Weinstein’s medical issues should not prevent him from standing trial.

Speaking at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre where Weinstein appeared, she told the PA news agency: “There are people in Los Angeles county jail who have far worse medical problems than Mr Weinstein.

There are people who are totally visually impaired. There are people who are completely paralysed. There are people who have very serious medical issues. They do not escape justice as long as they are competent to stand trial.

“I have no doubt he is competent. To me it’s just a very flimsy excuse that ultimately was not bought by the judge as a reason not to extradite him.”

Weinstein had been a feared figure in Hollywood for decades when scores of women came forward in October 2017 alleging he had assaulted them.

The accusers included A-list actresses and anonymous assistants and the complaints ranged from inappropriate touching to rape.

His downfall fuelled the #MeToo movement, a sexual misconduct reckoning which spread far beyond the entertainment industry.

Weinstein continues to deny all allegations of non-consensual sex.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie