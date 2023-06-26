Advertisement

Monday 26 June 2023
# Derry
Attack on woman in Derry being investigated as hate crime by PSNI
The victim was left with bruising on her chest and arms, and other injuries.
964
0
31 minutes ago

AN ATTACK ON a woman in Derry in the early hours of this woman is being investigated by the PSNI, who are treating the incident as a hate crime. 

The assault took place at around 12.50am last night on Waterloo Street. 

It was reported to the PSNI that the victim was with friends when comments were made towards them by a group of individuals. 

The woman is reported to have been assaulted by some of these individuals resulting in injuries including bruising to her arm and chest. 

Inspector Michael Gahan asked witnesses to come forward: 

“This is being treated as a hate crime, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1268 of 25/06/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergencyreporting form.  You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
