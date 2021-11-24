#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 24 November 2021
Advertisement

Hauliers mobilise for protest in Dublin against rising fuel prices

Trucks, tractors and other commercial vehicles are set to drive to the capital along six motorways this morning.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 12:10 AM
19 minutes ago 977 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5609983
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HAULIERS ARE SET to drive to Dublin this morning to demand that the government lowers the cost of fuel after increases that came into effect last month.

A new group under the name Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices has mobilised commercial vehicles to travel to Kildare Street in the city centre early in the morning.

The group, organising on a social media page set up in October, has asked commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, tractors and vans to drive to Dublin to call for lower fuel prices.

The convoys are planning to meet at various locations off the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7 and M11 at 6am and depart for Dublin by 7am.

In a post on social media, the association told drivers joining the protest: “All roads lead to Kildare Street or as far as we can get. When we stop don’t move!”

“Please be as safe as possible and have some consideration for emergency vehicles,” it said.

It asked drivers to “remember this is a peaceful protest, we don’t want any trouble or vigilante groups to act up” and to “stay at home if that’s your plan please”.

The group said it wants to see lower fuel costs and lower taxes.

Yesterday, Independent TD for Limerick Richard O’Donoghue drove a truck to Leinster House “in protest over the government’s failure to act on the fuel crisis”.

“The government are taking everything and all we want is to have something back. We want them to reduce the VAT, reduce the custom excise, so everyone can pay a little,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Under Budget 2022, the cost of petrol and diesel rose alongside a planned increase in the rate of the carbon tax.

The carbon tax increased another €7.50 to €41 per tonne and is due to continue to rise each year until it reaches €100 per tonne.

Petrol and diesel costs came into effect in October after the Budget announcement, with the price of a litre of each rising by 2.5c and 2.1c respectively.

That equates to around €1.28 extra for a 60-litre tank of petrol or a €1.48 jump for diesel.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie