Hauliers mobilise for protest in Dublin against rising fuel prices

HAULIERS ARE SET to drive to Dublin this morning to demand that the government lowers the cost of fuel after increases that came into effect last month.

A new group under the name Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices has mobilised commercial vehicles to travel to Kildare Street in the city centre early in the morning.

The group, organising on a social media page set up in October, has asked commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, tractors and vans to drive to Dublin to call for lower fuel prices.

The convoys are planning to meet at various locations off the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7 and M11 at 6am and depart for Dublin by 7am.

In a post on social media, the association told drivers joining the protest: “All roads lead to Kildare Street or as far as we can get. When we stop don’t move!”

“Please be as safe as possible and have some consideration for emergency vehicles,” it said.

It asked drivers to “remember this is a peaceful protest, we don’t want any trouble or vigilante groups to act up” and to “stay at home if that’s your plan please”.

The group said it wants to see lower fuel costs and lower taxes.

Yesterday, Independent TD for Limerick Richard O’Donoghue drove a truck to Leinster House “in protest over the government’s failure to act on the fuel crisis”.

“The government are taking everything and all we want is to have something back. We want them to reduce the VAT, reduce the custom excise, so everyone can pay a little,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Under Budget 2022, the cost of petrol and diesel rose alongside a planned increase in the rate of the carbon tax.

The carbon tax increased another €7.50 to €41 per tonne and is due to continue to rise each year until it reaches €100 per tonne.

Petrol and diesel costs came into effect in October after the Budget announcement, with the price of a litre of each rising by 2.5c and 2.1c respectively.

That equates to around €1.28 extra for a 60-litre tank of petrol or a €1.48 jump for diesel.