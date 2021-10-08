#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 October 2021
Have you been assaulted or harassed on public transport? We want to hear your story

A “misogynistic” incident on the DART this week comes after a report found women have serious safety concerns about using public transport.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 8 Oct 2021, 8:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Nora_n_0_ra
Image: Shutterstock/Nora_n_0_ra

A GOVERNMENT TD’S account of hearing a group of young men on the Dart chant “let’s rape her” in relation to a woman who had disembarked from the Dublin train late one night prompted shock and outrage this week. 

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell said that he was “really disturbed” by the incident and has reported it to Irish Rail, who in turn are to liaise with Gardaí in an investigation.

The incident has been criticised as misogynistic and driven by toxic masculinity.

It comes after the number of security officers on the Luas was increased in July by 30%, after a Transport Infrastructure Ireland report found that women have serious concerns about safety when on public transport.

The report found that while men and women are equally likely to experience violence on public transport, sexual harassment and assault are predominantly experienced by women, particularly in Dublin.

The report identified that women’s concerns about safety on public transport can lead to anxiety and heightened vigilance, while 55% would not use public transport after dark and 34% have avoided going out on occasion because of safety worries.

If you have a story of being heckled, harassed or assaulted on public transport, we’re asking you to share your story with us to help us highlight the issue: on what mode of transport did it occur; what happened during the incident; if you reported it, what was the outcome of that report; and do you still feel safe travelling on public transport?

To share your story, please email answers@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Safety on public transport’.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

