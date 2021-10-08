Have you been assaulted or harassed on public transport? We want to hear your story

A GOVERNMENT TD’S account of hearing a group of young men on the Dart chant “let’s rape her” in relation to a woman who had disembarked from the Dublin train late one night prompted shock and outrage this week.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell said that he was “really disturbed” by the incident and has reported it to Irish Rail, who in turn are to liaise with Gardaí in an investigation.

The incident has been criticised as misogynistic and driven by toxic masculinity.

It comes after the number of security officers on the Luas was increased in July by 30%, after a Transport Infrastructure Ireland report found that women have serious concerns about safety when on public transport.

The report found that while men and women are equally likely to experience violence on public transport, sexual harassment and assault are predominantly experienced by women, particularly in Dublin.

The report identified that women’s concerns about safety on public transport can lead to anxiety and heightened vigilance, while 55% would not use public transport after dark and 34% have avoided going out on occasion because of safety worries.

