THE WILD ATLANTIC WAY is worth €3 billion per year to the Irish economy, Fáilte Ireland has said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Fáilte Ireland’s chief executive Paul Kelly said that the project had led to the creation of thousands of new businesses along the route and over 35,000 jobs along with them.

The scenic drive stretches from Kinsale, Co Cork to the Inishowen Peninsula in Donegal, a total of 2600km.

It is one of the longest defined coastal routes in the world.

