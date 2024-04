IRELAND IS GETTING a new national park, Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, in Co Kerry.

The park will cover 70,000 acres and seas and will be Ireland’s first marine national park. It will include the Conor Pass, along with a number of other sites such as the waters around the Blasket Islands.

Advertisement

The Conor Pass went up for sale last summer, and has since been purchased by the State for around €6 million, Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today.

The mountain pass is a highly scenic drive in the Dingle Peninsula, which ends close to Dingle town. It is much loved by tourists, hikers, and locals alike.

So today we want to know: Have you done the Conor Pass drive?