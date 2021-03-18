#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Have you ever been on holiday in Northern Ireland?

Despite the rise in staycations due to Covid-19, many Irish tourists have still never crossed the border for their summer holiday.

By Brian Whelan Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 11:08 AM
THERE IS VERY little cross-border tourism in Ireland, but Covid-19 could help to change that.

People from the Republic are statistically more likely to holiday in France or Spain than to visit Northern Ireland. 

A quarter of Irish people took no holiday at all last year due to travel restrictions. Fáilte Ireland reported that domestic tourism figures failed to rise last year despite the popularity of staycations. 

This month The Journal is asking questions about the idea of a shared island. We want to know: Have you ever been on holiday in Northern Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes (328)
No (252)


This article is part of The Good Information Project, a new initiative from The Journal to help create greater understanding of big issues we face. This month we are focussing on the question ‘What could a shared island look like?’.

Brian Whelan

