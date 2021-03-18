Poll: Have you ever been on holiday in Northern Ireland?

THERE IS VERY little cross-border tourism in Ireland, but Covid-19 could help to change that.

People from the Republic are statistically more likely to holiday in France or Spain than to visit Northern Ireland.

A quarter of Irish people took no holiday at all last year due to travel restrictions. Fáilte Ireland reported that domestic tourism figures failed to rise last year despite the popularity of staycations.

This month The Journal is asking questions about the idea of a shared island. We want to know: Have you ever been on holiday in Northern Ireland?

