The Aurora Borealis at Red Island, Skerries, March 2024 Syran Bruen/Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: Have you ever seen the Northern lights?

The Aurora Borealis can sometimes be seen from Ireland.
THE NORTHERN LIGHTS, also known as the Aurora Borealis, may be visible over parts of the UK and US tonight.

The phenomenon is normally seen across Iceland and Norway, but can occasionally be spotted in Ireland.

The UK Met Office said it would be possible to see the lights from yesterday evening into today due to a “Coronal Mass Ejection from the sun”.

While it was too cloudy last night for the lights to be spotted over Ireland, Met Éireann recommends areas with little light pollution if you want the best chance of catching them again.

So today we want to know: Have you ever seen the Northern lights?


Poll Results:

No, but I want to see them (149)
Yes (93)
No (56)
No interest, no opinion (2)

Sadbh Cox
